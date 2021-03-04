SENECA — If Frank Allen was apprehensive about opening a new business, especially during a pandemic, she didn’t let on during a recent phone conversation.
“I could not be happier sitting in my own space doing what I love,” said Allen, who opened Framing by Frank Allen last month at 1431 Routes 5&20 in the town of Seneca, near the Country Porch and Shuttleworth Auto Sales. “I know what I love, and I am a very positive and confident person.”
By the way, if you’re wondering if the she in the opening paragraph is a mistake, it’s not. Allen, whose given name is Frances, has been called Frank most of her life.
“When I was about 9 years old, a gentleman called me Frank. My family started calling me that and it stuck,” she said. “No one calls me Frances.”
Allen grew up in Clifton Springs and is a Midlakes High School graduate. She was a custom picture framer at a Geneva business for several years before starting her own business. She and her husband, John, live in the Alloway area of Lyons.
John Allen owns Ace Computers, which moved to another area in the Routes 5&20 plaza. Framing by Frank Allen — which has the motto “Make Your Art Come Alive” — is in John’s former space.
“I really, really love framing, and an opportunity arose to go out on my own. I am absolutely thrilled about this opportunity,” she said. “I look forward to each time a person comes in and they want me to look into something. I want to see what I can do to help them.”
In a nutshell, if something can be framed Allen likely can handle it, including portraits, photographs, paintings and more. For less expensive jobs, she has a collection of recycled frames.
“Not everyone can afford to do a big, custom framing job. I am excited to have some recyclable frames in the shop,” she said. “Maybe people just need a mat or some glass.”
Allen also will be reaching out to local artists who may want to display their work in her shop. Her first featured artist is Steve Duprey of Phelps.
“This is to give the shop some flavor. Steve has a dozen or so paintings here now,” she said. “It’s a nice opportunity for an artist to have their work on display, and my walls will be ever-changing. It’s wonderful.”
Allen recently framed two pieces for the Museum of Wayne County History and has done some other work since opening her doors. While she has set hours most weekdays, she can also meet customers by appointment; people can call her at (315) 945-0470 or email frank@framingbyfrank.com.
“It’s been slow but steady so far. I know it will take a little bit of time for folks to realize I am here,” she said. “I’ve sent out postcards, posted on Facebook and have a website. I am very excited about this.”