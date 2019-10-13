WATERLOO _ The presence of poly and per fluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) have been found in recent samples of village of Waterloo source drinking water.
The Seneca County Health Department and the village issued a press release Friday afternoon stating that tests in September showed detectable levels of 1.24 nanograms or parts per trillion of PFOA or perfluorooctanoic acid and 2.83 nanograms or parts per trillion of PFHxS or perfluorohexane sulfonate.
Those chemicals are used in firefighting foam, which is used at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus, close to Seneca Lake.
The levels are well below the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency’s allowable limit of 70 parts per trillion.
Thomas Scoles, the county’s principal sanitarian, said the EPA’s action levels for PFAS are based on studies that indicate an association between the exposure to PFOA and PFOA in concentrations above 70 parts per trillion may result in adverse health effects on developing fetuses and breastfed infants, to the development of cancer and damage to the llver and a change inn cholesterol levels.
Scoles said the state Health Department, in responses to concern for PFASs in public water systems, is now in the process of establishing its own allowable limits in the water system at 10 parts per trillion for both compounds, much lower than the EPA’s current allowable level of 70 ppt.
Jim Bromka, chief operator for the village water treatment facility in Fayette on Seneca Lake, said the proposed state regulations requiring quarterly testing fo PFASs will be continuing on a regular basis in advance of the anticipated changes, along with testing for potential algal toxins when algal blooms are identified on Seneca Lake.
“The additional monitoring will assist the village in determining the extent of the contamination and can guide decisions regarding treatment systems that will be most beneficial to treat the water supply,’’ Bromka said.
Village Mayor Jack O’Connor said the village will aggressively pursue funding for the purchase of a granular-activated carbon system to add to the current water treatment plant upgrade project now underway.
“The GAC system has been found to reliably remove both HABs and PFAS subsances,’’ O’Connor said.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to get out in front of any potential future water quality problems by using existing property taxes in a cost efficient manner,’’ he said.
Scoles and Bromka will discuss the water testing further at Monday’s 7 p.m. Village Board meeting.