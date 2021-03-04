SODUS — This tourism-dependent Wayne County village is traditionally a summer hotspot, but lately, things haven’t been so hot.
In two recent years — 2017 and 2019 — high water levels caused shoreline damage and left some parts of the village under water. Last year, high lake levels weren’t a problem, but COVID-19 was, resulting in another challenging season for a village that relies heavily on visitors to drive its economy.
However, in 2021, things are heading in the right direction. The reason: lake levels are trending down, as are COVID numbers.
The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, which regulates water levels on the Great Lakes under the auspices of the U.S-Canadian International Joint Commission, downgraded the risk of lake flooding from moderate in December to low this past week.
The agency said “risk analysis (in December) indicated a 28% chance of water levels exceeding a threshold at which damages occur in many shoreline communities. The risk is now down to 8%.”
The risk reduction is largely related to dry conditions in the Great Lakes Basin in January and February.
Lake Ontario is currently 4.3 inches below the long-term seasonal average of 244.41 feet above sea level, and almost two feet lower than this time last year. It’s also the lowest it’s been since 2015.
The board also noted that Lake Erie levels have begun to decline and are more than a foot lower than last year. That lake flows directly into Lake Ontario.
With that news, the board said it is reducing the outflows from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence River that were designed to reduce the risk of flooding.
“The IJC is doing what I expected,” Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said on Wednesday. “We are now below the long-term average, so it makes sense to slow the outflow and manage to current conditions.”
While lake level flooding risks are currently low, the shoreline damage done in 2017 and ‘19 was significant enough to get the attention of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who spearheaded the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to fend off future shoreline flooding. Communities on the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines were awarded millions of dollars to create flood-protection projects.
Sodus Point is in the midst of two projects designed to protect its low shoreline from further damage.
Last fall, crews began a $7.58 million resiliency project for Wickham Boulevard and Greig Street, which run along the bay, as well as a beach dune project designed to protect the shoreline.
McDowell noted progress on both projects.
“Our Dune REDI project is nearly complete,” he said. “We will be planting more sea grass and placing signage in May with a grand opening targeted for Memorial Day.”
The stormwater project is moving along as well, said the mayor, but those visiting Sodus Point will see a patched-up Greig Street and part of Wickham Boulevard closed because of construction.
“All the underground work should be completed by April 1,” McDowell said. “The three pump stations (to move flood and storm waters) should be on line about May 1.”
Crews will then begin to install curbs, gutters, sidewalks and begin the milling and paving portions of the streets, he said.
“The project will continue through the summer, but will be much more presentable than today,” said McDowell.
While all that is going on in the village, a bay-protection project also is well underway.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District awarded a $3.86 million contract to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock & Materials for repairs to the east breakwater in the Great Sodus Harbor in Sodus Bay.
The project includes repairs to approximately 525 feet of the Charles Point steel sheet pile wall, which provides protection to the shoreline east of the east breakwater. A gap in the breakwater has caused increased erosion to the land behind it, and the repair design will provide better protection for erosion of the bluff and potential breach into the harbor, said the Corps of Engineers.
McDowell said work on the project stopped in December due to the cold and is scheduled to resume on April 1.
However, a key bay-protection measure remains, McDowell noted.
He said repairs to the bay’s east breakwall, estimated at $8.5 million, have yet to be funded.