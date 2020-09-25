NEWARK — A 1.6-mile portion of the Erie Canal Trail through the western half of the village has looked more like a mountain biking path in recent years.
Portions had suffered erosion because of water running off steep terrain in one section, while other sections had grown narrow.
A piece near the trailhead at the Edgett Street Pedestrian Bridge was too steep to climb for the average biker.
“We definitely wanted to upgrade it,” said Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor.
They did. And on Thursday morning, local and state officials, led by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, celebrated the paving and widening of the section of the trail from the village line at Whitbeck Road to the North Main Street bridge.
The $300,000 project was funded with a $150,000 state grant, and with the village and town matching that money with in-kind services. The project was done by village and town highway crews over the summer.
The section is now paved, with drainage improvements designed to protect against erosion, while the grade near the Edgett Street bridge, which links the trail to one of Newark’s busier commercial sections, has been modified to make for easier climbs by bikers and pedestrians.
An electrical conduit for possible future trail lighting also was installed as part of the project.
In prepared remarks to the gathering of local and state officials, Taylor expressed pride for what was accomplished.
“Engineered for safety and conservation and designed for beauty, our new trail will be a local treasure enjoyed by the community for years to come,” Taylor said.
Hochul was impressed by what the village and town accomplished.
“You did an incredible job and you should be proud,” she said.
Hochul said the trail improvements across the state are part of a “larger vision” Gov. Andrew Cuomo has for making the state’s trail network a national draw.
Brian Stratton, director of the Canal Corporation, said that is already happening. He said Bicycling Magazine has named the Empire State Trail one of the nation’s great rides to see fall foliage.
Hochul said the trail has been a great benefit for many New Yorkers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a growing number of families taking to the path to bike and hike in a spring and summer without musical events, community festivals and the like.
She said she has taken notice of Newark’s improvements, some achieved with significant state funding, such as the recently completed South Main Street reconstruction.
State Sen. Pam Helming agreed.
“There’s positive things that are always happening in this community,” she said. “Newark just continues to become a more vibrant and attractive destination.”
Empire State Trail Project Director Andy Beers said the state is spending $200 million to complete a trail network that runs from Albany to Buffalo and from New York City to the Canadian border.
The trail, he said, generates economic activity, but is also good for the physical and mental health of residents dealing with the coronavirus crisis, which has caused significant stress for individuals and families.
Taylor said the canal will continue to be a key component of Newark’s economic development strategy.
“This project and the opening of the trail represents the next step in Newark’s strategy of embracing the canal, but not the last,” he said. “We continue to meet every day with developers and investors who are convinced that downtown Newark and the Erie Canal are a strong place to invest. The Canal Corporation partnership will bear additional fruit in the years to come.”
Taylor said after the ceremony and ribbon-cutting that a number of benches will be added long the improved stretch of trail. And he noted that a man confined to a wheelchair expressed thanks for the paving of the trail, which allows him to enjoy the section canal path for the first time.