SENECA FALLS — The owner of Waterloo Container is sounding the alarm about a study showing higher rates of lung cancer in Seneca County.
Bill Lutz cited a study by the National Cancer Institute. He submitted a letter to the Town Board expressing his concerns. The letter was read into the record at the board’s July 5 meeting.
“It has been reported in the local press and verified by the NYS Department of Health that from the years 2016 to 2020, lung cancer cases in Seneca County alone were 31% above the state average and 34% above the national average,” Lutz wrote.
Lutz alluded to an article in the “Waterfront” newsletter by Peter Mantius entitled “Seneca Meadows, NYS’s Largest Landfill, Sits in a Disadvantaged Area with High Lung Cancer Rates: Is That A Problem?” The article notes the landfill “just so happens to be located directly in the center of what the DOH considers an area with high lung cancer rates. In light of this shocking information and without drawing any conclusions or pointing fingers, would it not be prudent for the Town Board to place a moratorium halting any further approval or agreements regarding projects with potential adverse environmental impacts on the town, until our state representatives can figure out what is going on?”
Waterloo Container, which produces and distributes glass containers for the wine industry, is on Route 414, also, across from the landfill.
“I am aware of this study and ask if research was done for other landfills in other communities,” town Supervisor Mike Ferrara asked. “I’m sure the DEC and EPA will consider this during the permit review process.”
Seneca Meadows Inc., a subsidiary of Texas-based Waste Connections, has an application pending before the state Department of Environmental Conservation to expand upward in the valley infill of the old Tantalo area of the landfill, a move that would extend its life to 2040. A state court judge ruled recently that Local Law 3-2016, which required the landfill to close by Dec. 31, 2025, should be nullified for State Environmental Quality Review violations by the 2016 Town Board.
Attorney Doug Zamelis has filed a notice of appeal on behalf of Waterloo Container, Concerned Citizens of Seneca County, and town of Waterloo property owner Dixie Lemmon. The town, also a defendant in the litigation, will not appeal.
In other matters from Wednesday’s meeting:
• AUDIT — Ferrara responded to reports of a February letter from the state Comptroller’s Office to town officials, correspondence noting that eight of nine concerns raised in a 2019-20 audit of the town have not been addressed.
“There is nothing to be alarmed with. We have been working with state auditors since October and our relationship is great,” Ferrara said. “The issues happened in a different administration, and we did not know about them.”
Ferrara said town Manager Peter Soscia has been working with state auditors.
“When I took office Jan. 1, 2020, the office was completely empty,” Ferrara said. “This state report is a draft, and once it is final, we will respond. We have implemented some changes and are in the process of making others. The recommendations will be implemented.”
• REQUEST — A request for in-kind services from Friends of the Ludovico Sculpture Trail received a cool reception from the three board members attending Wednesday’s meeting.
Trail officials asked for some tree removal and brush work along the path on the south side of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. Ferrara said the Cayuga Nation has offered to provide some services and financial support for the work.
Ferrara said he and others will meet with trail officials Monday and walk it to see the nature of the help requested and report back to the board.
“I will not vote for this,” board member Frank Sinicropi said. “Neither will I,” added board member Dawn Dyson.
Sinicropi noted Friends of the Ludovico Sculpture Trail refused to allow the town to install a new sewer line under the trail, causing the cost of the project to increase by roughly $1 million. The sewer line instead will be installed along West Bayard Street.
Ferrara said he understands his colleagues’ concerns and isn’t sure how he will vote until he conducts the trail walk. He added that the trail’s request for town support in the budget has been denied, noting the organization received funding from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.
• DRAINAGE — Ferrara said work continues on the town’s drainage issues and there will be a special board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the town’s application for a $17 million state grant to help expand water services throughout the town.
• GRANT — No comments were offered at a public hearing on a Community Development Block Grant application the town will submit to install water and sewer lines and infrastructure in the Cortland Street area, south of Kids’ Territory. Ferrara said a developer has agreed to buy town-owned property for the purpose of housing construction and needs the water and sewer infrastructure in order to proceed.