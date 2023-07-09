Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ONTARIO COUNTY... At 710 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms produced significant rainfall in Ontario county. Several roads have been reported as being flooded in the Canandaigua area. Between 3 and 3.5 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Canandaigua, Clifton Springs, Manchester, Shortsville, Cottage City, Cheshire and Seneca Castle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED