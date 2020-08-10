CANANDAIGUA — With a stunning view of Canandaigua Lake as a backdrop, the official opening of the luxury hotel at The Lake House on Canandaigua took place Thursday.
The 125-room hotel was open for friends and family Thursday. It will be open for reservations from the public Aug. 14.
Nearly 70% of the rooms have a view south down the lake, and at the ribbon-cutting, co-developers Bill Caleo and Doug Bennett spoke of the Sands family vision for putting a world-class destination hospitality facility on what they consider to be the most beautiful of the 11 Finger Lakes. In July, they reopened the popular Sand Bar Restaurant to the public. In September, they plan to cut the ribbon for the Rose Tavern restaurant and, in October, the Soveral Spa will complete the $50 million project.
“This is an incredible time we are living through with the world facing many challenges,” Bennett said. “Our vision for the past three years has been to get this region on the map and make the beauty and culture of the Finger Lakes known to the world. We’ve had issues to make that happen, but with a great team and lots of money, we did it. Now we will make that vision a reality.”
Bennett said the Sands family, of which he is a member, wants the community to think of The Lake House hotel and facilities as their own.
“We believe it is truly special,” he said. “Canandaigua is called the chosen spot, and we believe it is and we want to show to the world a beautiful facility and a high standard of service.”
Caleo, Bennett’s cousin and grandson of Marvin Sands, acknowledged the Lake House has been an “obsession” of his and Bennett’s for three years.
“We are thrilled to open the rooms to the public,” Caleo said. “There’s a hospitality history on this site, and we want to take it to the next level.”
The Sheraton Inn chain built a motor inn on the north end of the lake in the 1960s. The Sands family bought it in 1970 and renovated it into the Inn on the Lake until 2017.
“We talked about the need for bigger guest rooms and better air conditioning as part of a major upgrade, but engineers said there are structural issues that prevented that, so we decided to tear it all down and start from the ground up,” Caleo said. “We know these are stressful times. We hope people can take the stress off here, relax, be happy, reflective and get a blissful feeling.”
Introducing old and new staff, Caleo said while the facilities are beautiful, the people help make it a special place. He also praised all those involved in the design and building of The Lake House.
“It wasn’t just a construction project. They took this personally,” he said.
Bennett said once the site was cleared, construction took 18 months, leading to Thursday’s ribbon-cutting.
“We want a casual luxury feeling for our guests to relax and get away and really enjoy the Finger Lakes,” he said. “We want to open up the world to this area.”
Nearly complete is construction of a 40-slip boat dock on the lake, allowing guests to arrive by water. There also are plans to offer seaplane transportation from New York City to the lake and The Lake House.