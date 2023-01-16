CANANDAIGUA — Plenty of team spots remain for Literacy Volunteers Ontario-Yates’ 21st annual Adult Spelling Bee.
Registration is open for teams of three. The event will be held remotely, via Zoom, at 1 p.m. Feb. 5. It will be broadcast live on LVOY’s YouTube channel.
There will be three qualifying rounds of competition with the winning team from each round advancing to the championship round.
The Bee follows the format of formal competitive spelling bees where participants may ask about word definitions, origin, and its use in a sentence, while working within a set time limit. The exception is that participants work in teams, conferring among one another until presenting their final spelling answer.
Registration is $300 per team of three. Others can support the event through sponsorships and donations.
For more information, or to register a team, call LVOY at 585-396-1686. Donate online at www.lvoy.org/donate.
Proceeds support the programs of LVOY, helping to transform lives through literacy.