Pictured is the winning team from Literacy Volunteers Ontario-Yates’ last in-person Adult Spelling Bee, which was held in February 2019. The Spellbinders team from Pioneer Library System was the winner. From left: Heather Whiting, LVOY Board member; Liz Searle, LVOY staffer; the Spellbinders competitors; and Donna Cotter, LVOY staffer.