HOPEWELL — With cases of Lyme disease in Ontario County already surpassing last year’s numbers, the county’s Public Health director is urging residents and visitors to be aware of the seasonal issue.
“Lyme disease is more common than you think in our area,” Mary Beer said in a recent news release. “Cases are on the rise in our community.”
As of last week, the public health department had confirmed 110 cases in the county. Beer said there were 87 cases in 2021.
Lyme disease is transmitted to people and pets by bites from infected ticks. The most common symptoms are fever, chills, aches, painful joints, headache, fatigue, and rash.
The rash may be the first sign of infection, appearing within 3-30 days. The rash is usually circular and looks like a bullseye.
Beer said early recognition of a tick bite and treatment of the disease decreases the risk of serious complications. People who develop symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.
“We want to remind people to check for ticks after outdoor activities,” she said.
Here are some tips to avoid ticks and Lyme disease:
• Keep your yard neat. Remove any trash, mow your grass and rake up cuttings.
• Walk in the center of trails when possible, avoiding leaf litter and areas that are wooded, brushy or grassy.
• Use insect repellent that contains 20% or more DEET or picaridin.
• Always follow product instructions for repellent. Parents should apply it to their children, avoiding hands, eyes and mouth.
• Treat clothing and gear such as boots, pants, socks, and tents with products containing 0.5% permethrin (an insecticide). Do not put permethrin on your skin.
• Bathe or shower as soon as possible after coming indoors (preferably within two hours) to wash off repellent and check for ticks.
• Throw clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks.