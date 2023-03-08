NEWARK — This Wayne County village has a new clerk/treasurer.
Lynette Morrison, the village’s previous deputy clerk/treasurer, replaces Valerie Quade, who took the job in January 2021.
Morrison has been employed by the village for more than 20 years, holding administrative positions in Code Enforcement, Public Works, Cemeteries, and Accounts Payable before becoming deputy clerk/treasurer in January 2021.
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said she is well-qualified for the position.
“Lynette’s familiarity with different Village departments gives her a solid foundation of knowledge to draw from,” Taylor said. “She has done an excellent job as deputy clerk/treasurer and we have no doubt she will continue to do so in her new position as clerk/treasurer.”
Added Doug Townsend, DPW foreman: “Lynette has worked hard and successfully in many rolls within the village. She has served the employees and community with the utmost integrity, compassion and dedication. I wish her the best as she settles into this new challenge and will enjoy working with her as I have in the past.”
According to the village, Morrison and her husband, Richard, live in the Arcadia hamlet of Fairville. They have four children and 10 grandchildren. She said she enjoys camping and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren.