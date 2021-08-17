HOPEWELL — Lynyrd Skynyrd, which had canceled performances earlier this month because one of its guitarists got COVID-19, announced Tuesday that its show Thursday night at CMAC has been canceled as well.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances and a COVID illness within the Lynyrd Skynyrd band, we are unable to perform this Thursday, Aug. 19 at Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center,” the group said in statement released by Keith Hagan of Brooklyn Made Presents, the promoter for CMAC shows.
The southern rock band had announced earlier this month that guitarist Rickey Medlocke had tested positive for COVID-19. With that, the band canceled several performances.
The group said the show will not be rescheduled at this time. Ticket holders are asked to reach out to their point of purchase location for refunds.