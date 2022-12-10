LYONS — There’s plenty of work ahead for the creation of a county-run emergency medical services agency, but it’s now known where the service gets its first test: Lyons.
The town-owned ambulance, which is staffed by paid medics, will cease operations as of June 30. On July 1, the nascent county EMS agency will take over operations there, leasing the base on the Town Hall property until the county can build a permanent home on county complex property off Route 31.
A number of resolutions related to the county ambulance service were approved at the Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety committee meeting Tuesday. Those measures move to the full board Dec. 20.
They include the purchase of two Lyons-owned ambulances and related medical equipment for $147,000. The purchase price comes after an appraisal by Fitch and Associates, the firm the county hired to lead the EMS implementation.
“Because of Lyons, we can start the process,” committee Chairman Tony Verno of Williamson said.
EMS Coordinator Jim Lee said the county is seeking state approvals necessary to initiate the county service, including certification allowing them to take patients to medical facilities.
“Right now, Lyons is the only area where we will provide primary coverage,” Lee said, adding that they will backup other agencies when needed.
The county will lease the Lyons ambulance base for $100 a month while it builds one of two bases planned at this juncture. The spot chosen is just south of the county nursing home on Nye Road. A site in Sodus for the northside base has been selected as well.
Lee said use of Lyons base helps the county get a head start on EMS services.
“It’s basically a great deal for the county at $100 a month,” said Lee, adding he expects the agency to be using the Lyons site for several months. “We’re moving ahead at a pretty good clip, and carefully. There’s a definite need out there.”
Lyons town Supervisor Jim Brady said providing a paid ambulance service with one full-time member and several part-timers has been costly for the town and he’s relieved to be getting out of the business. The town has had its ambulance service for about four decades.
“We tried to make the ambulance break even,” he said, noting the Town Board approved the deal earlier this year. However, breaking even has become more difficult, Brady explained, saying the town absorbed $700,000 in uncollectible billings over three years.
“That’s a lot of money,” he said.
The county EMS service will save the town significant money; Brady noted that previous ambulance budgets were up to $600,000 a year. The town has budgeted $300,000 for 2023 because operations end at the midpoint of the fiscal year.
Brady said Lyons ambulance also answers calls to county facilities like the jail and nursing home. However, he explained, they’ve had trouble getting medics with higher levels of training, such as advanced life support. Now, Lyons can receive those services “at zero cost to the town.”
“I think it’s a win-win for the county and the town,” he said.
Brady said Lyons ambulance’s longtime director, Jim Wiltsie, is expected to join the county agency.
County Administrator Rick House has pointed out on several occasions that the countywide ambulance service is a big undertaking organizationally and financially, but also one that is sorely needed given the dearth of volunteer ambulance corps around the county.
To illustrate the costs associated with running a countywide ambulance, a resolution that cleared the committee Tuesday — supervisors are expected to approve it Dec. 20 — calls for leasing ambulance equipment from a company called Flex Financial for about $2.7 million over 10 years.
That equipment includes monitors/defibrillators, power stretchers and CPR compression systems.
Pay scales for medics have not been determined, but Lee has said in the past they must be competitive to attract and retain employees.