LYONS — A recently formed coalition will host a Black Lives Matter march, rally and voter registration drive on the day commemorating a civil rights milestone.
Leaders Ending All Discrimination — or LEAD — is organizing the Wayne County Black Lives Matter Juneteenth March and Rally on Friday, June 19.
Th event includes an address by one of the group’s organizers, Jahmar Malloy, as well as Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when a Union general read federal orders in Texas that all previously enslaved people in Texas were free, even though the Emancipation Proclamation had formally freed them almost 2 1/2 years earlier, and the war had ended months earlier with the defeat of the Confederate Army.
The group will gather at 1 p.m. at William and Queen streets in Lyons and will march to Central Park for the rally, with the event set to finish at 4 p.m. A number of addition speakers are planned.
Those attending are asked to wear protective masks and practice social distancing with the ongoing pandemic.
LEAD was formed on May 31 by Malloy, a graduate of Newark High School, and Jordan St.-Andre, a Sodus High School graduate, after they saw the video of George Floyd being killed at the hands of Minneapolis police. The group now includes some of their former high school classmates and friends; they also are encouraging new members.
“I’m really looking to connect with the people of Wayne County who don’t really understand this issue,” said Malloy, who will talk at the rally about his personal experience as a young man of color amid bigotry.
They said in a press release that “speakers will propose ways Wayne County can serve as a global example of reform with revamped policing and other systems that have nurtured white privilege and perpetuated racism.”
The goal is to encourage changes in “lethal force laws, implementation of evidence-based nonviolent de-escalation techniques, better ways to report police wrongdoing and incentives for peer reporting of police misconduct.”
St.-Andre said he invited Virts to speak. He’s expected to say a prayer with the group at the beginning of the event and march with them. The sheriff said he’s pleased to take part.
“I would like to thank the high school and college students that informed me (and the other officials) of what they were doing in Lyons,” Virts said. “They could have created a flash mob scenario not including officials. All the rallies in the county to date (Newark, Sodus and Palmyra) have been peaceful and respectful to all. I expect the Lyons rally to be the same.”
Virts touched on the issue of implicit bias, which he said is “our attitude or stereotype that affects our understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner. It is the way we are hard wired, what we saw growing up and in life and our experiences. Implicit bias does not mean you are a racist. We all just need to make sure we are aware of what those biases are and self-reflect so they do not harm or disrespect another person or group.”
Malloy and St.-Andre said the Friday rally won’t be the end of LEAD activities and that more events will be announced.