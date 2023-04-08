LYONS — The 18th annual Lyons Erie Canal Clean Sweep will take place on Saturday, April 22, and volunteers are needed.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, concluding with free pizza and the awarding of several surprises and gift certificates.
Organizers say the Lyons Canal Clean Sweep will target the north and the south side of the Erie Canal, beginning at the Route 14/Geneva Street Bridge, continuing westward past Lock 27 and ending in Abbey Park.
Registration will take place behind the former American Legion on Water Street, adjacent to the Lyons Fire Department.
The rain date is Saturday, April 29.
For more information about the Lyons Erie Canal Clean Sweep, contact Keith Bridger, a Lyons Rotarian, at (315) 945-3162, or Bob Stopper, a Lyons Erie Canalway Greeter, at (315) 573-1068.
The Lyons effort is one of many across Wayne County and the state April 21-23. More than 100 events and more than 2,500 volunteers are expected along the more than 400-mile-long Canalway Trail system and the 524-mile-long canal system.
To register, click on a pin on the interactive map by visiting ptny.org/events/canal-clean-sweep to sign up for the event you would like to attend.