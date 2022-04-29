LYONS — Organizers of the Lyons Canal Clean Sweep said a record 92 volunteers pitched in to clean the canal banks and trails Saturday.
The head of the state Canal Corp., who was in town for a special event, also paid a visit.
Bob Stopper, a member of the Canal Greeters who coordinates the project with Keith Bridger of the Lyons Rotary, said the cleanup started at 9 a.m., with many volunteering two hours or more. Volunteers were served pizza and some canal history at noon, with a second shift of volunteers part of the afternoon cleanup. Stopper said volunteers included elected officials, school administrators, high school leadership students, scout troops, Finger Lakes DDSO, Lyons Rotary, Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters and families who have taken part in previous Clean Sweep events.
Workers focused on the Abbey Park area, the trail from Abbey Park to Lock 27, the Dobbins/Hotchkiss Park, the canal bank from Lock 27 to the dock, the Lyons Fire Department grounds, the dock landing and the Southside Canal Park.
“At the end of the day, the Lyons Erie Canalway had really been swept clean by the volunteers: 18 large garbage bags and several truckloads of debris awaited removal from the site,” Stopper reported.
The group got a special greeting from Canal Corp. Director Brian Stratton, who viewed the Lyons effort with Shane Mahar, a spokesperson for the New York Power Authority. The Canal Corp. is part of the Power Authority.
Stopper said Stratton shook hands, thanked volunteers and marveled at the number of people pitching in to clean.
The Lyons cleanup was one of many taking place across the state canal system last weekend. Many others were held in Wayne County canal towns, including Savannah, Clyde, Newark, Palmyra and Macedon.
Stratton was in Lyons to mark the dedication of a new mural at the Lyons Dry Docks by Mural Mania.
Stopper noted the support of Kinney Drugs, the Pour House Tavern, Burnham’s Lawn Service, M.A Van Hanahan, David Lauster and several “nobody needs to know our name” individuals.
The 2022 canal navigation season is set to open May 22.