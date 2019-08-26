LYONS — Folks hailing from near and far had a chance to take in the beauty and history of the state’s canal system during cruises organized by the Lyons Rotary Club and the Lyons Erie Canalway Greeters earlier this month.
According to Canal Greeter Bob Stopper, 225 people took part in Fun on the Erie Weekend, a series of six cruises offered on Aug. 9, 10 and 11. Participants came from places including Newark, Clyde, Seneca Falls, Auburn, Oswego, Montour Falls, Buffalo, Pennsylvania, New York City and even Germany, he said.
Four local two-hour cruises departed from the Lyons dock and locked through Lock 27 on their way to the Lyons Drydock area. They then returned through the lock and down to Creager’s Bridge in Galen. There, the Clyde River and the Erie Canal go separate ways to Clyde.
A late Friday afternoon two-hour cruise was available to veterans and senior citizens only.
Stopper said the six-hour cruises were the most popular of the offerings. The Friday morning cruise departed Stivers Seneca Marine in Waterloo, moved through four locks on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal, visited the Richmond Aqueduct and then passed through Mosquito Heaven and the Montezuma Wildlife refuge on the way to Clyde and Lyons.
On Sunday morning, the tour boat departed the Lyons dock and repeated in reverse the previous tour from Stivers Marine, he said.
“On all cruises, tourists not only were exposed to the history of the canal, but they also photographed many species of birds,” Stopper said. “One bald eagle entertained tourists by snagging a fish from the canal and then flying ahead of the tour boat.”
Rotarian Keith Bridger and Stopper, organizers of the weekend, called the cruises a huge success.
“Our goal was to get people on the canal, have them experience a lock passage, teach them a bit of history and have fun,” Bridger said. “They did that.”
Added Stopper, who served as cruise narrator: “Several people who were on the two-hour cruise have already signed up for the six-hour cruise next year. Once people are on the canal, their view of the ‘dirty canal’ suddenly changes, and they realize what an awesome wonder and historical gem the mighty Erie really is.”
All tours were conducted on the Reel Tours Tour Boat provided by Stivers Marine.
