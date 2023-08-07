LYONS — Lyons Central School District voters can learn more about the district’s proposed $55 million capital project during a forum set for Tuesday Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. in the Middle/High School.
The vote is set for Thursday, Aug. 30 from noon to 8:30 p.m. at the Lyons Elementary School, 98 William St.
Those with questions for the forum must submit them by today Monday, Aug. 7 by 5 p.m. to capitalproject@lyonscsd.org.
The district said the improvement plan will be paid for with $6.3 million from district reserves and fund balance, but that the bulk will come through state building aid, which the district said will reimburse Lyons for up to 98% of capital costs.
That, said Superintendent Matt Barr, means “no additional tax impact” to taxpayers.
Barr cited climbing enrollment at Lyons as one reason for the capital project.
“In the 2012-13 school year Lyons had a K-12 enrollment of 839 students,” he said. “Since that time, the average enrollment has been 850. As of Aug. 3, 2023 the LCSD enrollment was 851. New York State enrollment has decreased by over 200,000 students from 2013-2023, while Lyons CSD enrollment has actually increased. Additionally, Lyons CSD Pre-K enrollment is higher than it was a decade ago, and anticipated to continue increasing.”
With the improvements, said Barr, “We will be able to provide additional space to more effectively and efficiently educate our students along with the ability to address our increasing enrollment requests.”
At the elementary, said Barr, a priority is “maintaining the structural and historical integrity” of the facility while “making enhancements that improve educational opportunities.”
Barr notes grades 5 and 6 will be moved to the Junior/Senior High School under the plan.
“This will allow students an opportunity for earlier education in foreign language, content-specific enrichment and agricultural technology,” he said.
Included in the elementary plan are improvements to the auditorium, adding energy efficient LED lighting, corridor and classroom renovations, new gym floors and backboards, kitchen upgrades, HVAC upgrades, a new roof, new security measures that include internal door access controls and cameras, additional pre-K classrooms, larger special education space, bathroom renovations, and playground improvements.
Barr cites in particular the additional pre-K space.
“Currently, and regretfully, not all Pre-K students are accepted into the Pre-K program,” said Barr. “Additionally, a portion of the program is located in a separate building apart from the Elementary School. When we have the necessary space, we will have the capacity to accept all 3- and 4-year old-students. All Pre-K programming will be located in the Elementary School where all Pre-K students will have access to nurses, counselors, physical education, a library, auditorium, music and arts. No students will be turned away.”
He added that “Research has shown that when children receive a formal education at an early age, their academic achievements are more likely to endure throughout their academic careers. Consequently, this leads to less need for special education and intervention services in the future, benefiting both the students and the community. This can provide practical benefits as well as resulting in cost savings.”
At the high school, similar improvements are called for. Upgrades are planned to the auditorium, along with LED lighting installation, the previously mentioned security upgrades, corridor and classroom renovations and ADA-compliant bleachers.
Work also includes reconfiguration of classroom space to accommodate the fifth and graders that will be moving over.
Improvements are also planned to the athletic field, including replacing a concession stand that will also include bathrooms, as well as a new scoreboard and sound system.
One of the more talked about components of the project is an enclosed elevated walkway over Manhattan Street that would connect from a new educational wing to the nearby Community Center, which is now district property.
The district will also be removing a decommissioned water plant to expand green space.
The district’s shared Transportation Facility with the town will also undergo upgrades, the district said.
Barr said the improvements are long overdue.
“In the past five years, voters in the 11 Wayne County districts have approved over $150 million in capital projects,” he said. “Lyons CSD has received only one-quarter of 1% of that total. Our neighbors are benefiting from a system designed to assist school districts like us, while we are not. With voter approval of this project on Aug. 30, we will be able to take a major step forward.”
He said the capital project, “coupled with recent academic successes will serve as an attraction to families and businesses.”