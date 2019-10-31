LYONS — Because they don’t want to see tradition die, local residents have formed a committee and are planning a Veterans Day ceremony that used to be handled by the community’s American Legion post before it closed last year.
“These events have been held in Lyons before anyone here can remember, but they almost disappeared last year after the Legion closed,” said town resident Dan Olson, a member of the Veterans Day Observance Committee. “We don’t want them to totally disappear.”
Olson said the committee has worked hard to save the event, as well as a Memorial Day ceremony, following the closure of Collins-Cassavino Post 227 last July. The Veterans Day event will start at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in Central Park.
Local Boy Scouts will troop in the colors, followed by the performance of several patriotic songs from the Lyons High School band. High school student Derrick Tandle will read a patriotic poem, followed by remarks by guest speaker Richard Wunder, retired Lyons town justice.
A volunteer honor guard made up of American Legion and Sons of the Legion members from Phelps, Geneva and Canandaigua will fire a 21-gun salute. The Rev. William Wigmore III, associate pastor at the First Lutheran Church in Lyons, will open and close the ceremony with prayers of remembrance.
The Lyons Elks Lodge is hosting veterans from the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. The Elks also are putting on a ham luncheon after the ceremony at their Church Street location, across the street from the park.
Olson said anyone going to the ceremony is welcome — at no charge — at the luncheon.
Other people on the committee are members of the Elks Lodge, David G. Caywood Camp #146 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Empire State Society Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Legion squadrons 227 of Lyons (now defunct) and 457 of Phelps, Lyons Memorial VFW Post 5092, Lyons Central School, and town of Lyons.
“We have put together the pieces to make this a successful event, and we are confident it will continue well into the future,” said Olson, a retired history teacher at Victor. “My grandfather and father were Legion members, and I was in the Sons of the Legion, so I care about keeping this tradition alive.”