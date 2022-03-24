LYONS — Officials say the gift of the Lyons Community Center to the school district will benefit both entities.
For the Community Center, turning the building over to the school district provides financial stability that has been lacking at times, its leaders say, as well as giving them the ability to expand programming.
For the school district, it gains an additional facility for its athletic programs — and more — without the need for a capital project.
In its newsletter, the district announced that the Community Center had gifted the Manhattan Street building to the district.
“This is a joint decision between the Lyons Central School District and the Community Center,” Community Center board president Keith Bridger said. “It’s a workable solution to handle the costs of running the center while continuing and expanding all the activities and resources the community has grown to expect from this facility.”
Community Center operations remain the same, officials stressed.
Lyons Superintendent Matt Barr said Thursday the district and the Community Center already were partners in many ways.
“It is important to consider any opportunity to improve systems or facilities that maximize the experience for students and families,” he said. “With the donation of the property to the school district, the school can continue to increase ways to utilize the facility to meet the needs of our students.”
Barr said noted that the district has used the facility for athletic events, fundraisers, evacuation drills, meetings, and other events.
“The ability to add gym space is a tremendous opportunity for our students and families,” he said. “By utilizing the additional gymnasium, athletic practices will not stretch late into the evening hours, with parents being forced to pick up students after 9 at night. The new facility usage can also allow for current school gymnasiums to be used for after-school programming, intramurals or community events. The donation will provide additional opportunities for students to get academic help and participate in after-school programming that can help them both academically and socially.”
Barr said the building is in good condition, noting that district architects examined it prior to its changeover.
He said the district’s proposed 2022-23 tax levy increase of 1.7% is not affected by the building donation.
“Both the Lyons Community Center and the Lyons Central School District followed all appropriate procedures to assure the donation was legal and in good standing,” Barr said. “By securing this state-of-the-art facility, the Lyons Central School District is able to improve opportunities for students and community members without financially impacting our constituents. To add a facility of this size and quality without burdening our tax base is a win for everyone involved.”
Bridger credited Barr and the Board of Education for making it happen.
“He’s fostered this agreement, which allows us to maintain our presence in this building with much greater support,” Bridger said. “Nothing changes.”
LCC Director Cesar Ortiz, who has worked at the center for 33 years, said the building transfer provides greater financial stability, while expanding eligibility for additional grants and funding.
“It’s a great fit,” Ortiz said. “It’s what we were designed for — to provide opportunities for our community.”