LYONS — Lyons Community Library once again is lending sanitized medical equipment. No doctor’s prescriptions are required for the program.
Items the library can offer free of charge are canes, quad canes, crutches, four-wheeled walkers, two-wheeled walkers, knee walkers, and various sized wheelchairs. In addition, medium and large commodes, raised toilet seats, shower seats, transfer seats, and transfer chairs are available.
Library hours are 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Those interested in borrowing equipment must go to the front desk to sign it out.
Call the library at (315) 946-9262 for further information.