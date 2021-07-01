LYONS — Charges are possible against a local woman who state police said caused a head-on crash last week on Route 31 that resulted in serious injuries.
Police said the accident happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the Erie Canal Motel, where 38-year-old Cassie Conolly of Lyons was driving recklessly and passed a vehicle towing a trailer. She crashed into a westbound vehicle driven by Andrew Cahill, 58, of Newark.
State Police Sr. Inv. George Grbic said Cahill and Conolly were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where they remained as of Wednesday. Grbic added that police are investigating possible impaired driving by Conolly.
“This is a very active investigation,” he said.
The events leading to the crash started earlier at the Newark Walmart. Village Police Chief Mark Thoms said officers responded to the report of a woman, later identified as Conolly, driving erratically in the area.
Thoms said one of his officers gave two people stranded at Walmart by Conolly a ride to the motel. The officer, while returning to Newark, saw Conolly coming the other direction at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles just before the crash.
Thoms said contrary to a Facebook post, his officer did not chase Conolly.
“There was no police pursuit,” he said, adding that the Walmart incident is still under investigation. “The Newark PD did not engage in a pursuit.”
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for state police Troop E, said a trooper was on the scene about a minute after the crash.