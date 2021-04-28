LYONS — The justice of this Wayne County town resigned as he was being investigated by the state Commission on Judicial Conduct.
The agency announced Larry Hartwell’s resignation in a news release issued Tuesday.
Last month, Hartwell was told the commission was investigating complaints that he engaged in unauthorized out-of-court talks repeatedly and gave the appearance of bias in a small-claims matter.
Hartwell resigned April 9, agreeing never to seek or accept judicial office again. The commission accepted a stipulation to that effect, which Hartwell signed, and closed its investigation.
Hartwell, who is not an attorney, had been town justice since 2012. His current term was to expire at the end of 2023.
“The integrity of the court is compromised when a judge has and is influenced by unauthorized substantive private conversations with one side in a case, to the exclusion of the other,” commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said in the press release. “Public confidence in the court’s impartiality is undermined when a judge is or appears to be biased against a litigant.”