LYONS — The Lyons Public Library Board of Trustees has named Joseph O’Toole as their new library manager. He follows Melissa Correia, who served in an interim role for four months.
O’Toole served as director of the Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum for nine years. In that capacity, he developed new programs, including “Fun Science” for students, a family festival, and a monthly lecture series called “History Alive!” He expanded outreach to the community through entertaining presentations on historical topics, and increased the scope of long-running programs like the “Summer Concert Series at the Lighthouse” and the “Independence Extravaganza.”
Since 2011, O’Toole has developed book discussion programs and has served as a scholar-facilitator for Humanities New York’s Adult Reading and Discussion programs at seven area libraries.
“I’m very excited to be part of the team at the Lyons Public Library,” O’Toole said. “Wayne County is my home, and I am so happy to be able to give back to such a great community through such an important institution. I hope to help make the Lyons Public Library a special place for adults and children alike.”
Bennett acknowledged the work of Correia.
“The board greatly appreciates (her) valuable assistance ... over the past four months,” Bennett said.
The Lyons Public Library is part of the Pioneer Library System, which supports libraries in four counties, including Ontario and Wayne. For more information, call (315) 946-9262 or visit lyonspubliclibrary.org.