LYONS — Jeff Coons started working in the Lyons school district in 1991.
On Dec. 29, he will retire after a 30-year career.
“It’s a great place to work,” said Coons, the district’s director of facilities and operations, in a press release. “It’s been a great career and it’s very satisfying. There will be times that I will miss it, yes. There will definitely be times.”
At various points during his career, Coons’ wife and children also worked in the district. His son, Garrett, works in Lyons’ information technology department.
“Unless it’s a family business, you don’t get to do that in the public sector,” Jeff Coons said. “It’s such a great place to work that at one point my entire family of five was working here.”
Coons, who began working at Lyons as a custodian, drew praise from Superintendent of Schools Matt Barr.
“Jeff has been a mainstay (at Lyons) for decades,” he said. “His commitment to ensure students, staff and the community had access to quality facilities was evident through his hard work and leadership. Jeff will be missed as both an outstanding professional and person.”
Coons said he is looking forward to spending time with his grandchildren, embracing new woodworking projects, and doing some home remodeling.