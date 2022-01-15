LYONS — The Lyons Main Street Program honored its Citizens of the Year for 2020 and 2021 during a dinner and ceremony held last month at Trombino’s Restaurant.
The 2020 program had been canceled due to Covid-19.
Susan Pullen and Phyllis Paliotti were recognized as the 2020 co-recipients of the award. Pullen and Paliotti have planted flowers around signs in the downtown area for two decades. Paliotti recalled the time when she began planting them on her own, and Pullen teamed up to help her a few years back.
After they were honored, the 2021 honoree was announced.
“It wasn’t difficult to choose a recipient for this past year,” said Linda Guest, the Lyons Main Street Program manager. “Of course, we had many candidates, but one name kept coming in. At some point, I stopped counting. My email was non-stop (with) ‘I vote for Carolyn.’”
That would be Carolyn Cook, who operates the nonprofit Helpful Hearts Community Closet Inc. at 12 Geneva St.
Cook has made it a point to help anyone her staff or volunteers encounter to gain the items necessary to improve their quality of life. During the holiday season Helpful Hearts was able to serve more than 300 families.
Cook has been known to go out of her way to help a family locate a bed, a pair of shoes in the right size, or the special dietary assistance they may need.
For more information on Helpful Hearts, visit helpfulheartscc.com or www.facebook.com/helpfulheartscc. Those interested in making a donation should email helpfulheartscc@hotmail.com.
Rochester-based Creative Caterers, Lyons Main Street Program members, catered the event at the restaurant now owned by Sean and Emelda Dobbins, who donated their space for the sold-out festivities.
Pullen, Paliotti and Cook also received town citations from the Lyons Town Board, state Assembly citations from by Brian Manktelow, and state Senate citations signed by Pam Helming and presented by Manktelow.
For more information on becoming a member of Lyons Main Street Program, visit lyonsny.com or email lyonsmainstreetprogram@gmail.com.