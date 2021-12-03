LYONS — Wayne County sheriff’s investigators arrested a local man Tuesday in an alleged animal cruelty case.
Calan W. Lopinto, 51, was charged with failing to provide proper sustenance under state Agriculture and Markets Law. The charge is a misdemeanor.
The investigation goes back to July, following a call to the Lyons animal control officer. Police said Lopinto’s dog was found in his garage with open, draining neck wounds, was saturated in blood, and was covered in maggots and flies.
The male dog was taken to the Lyons Veterinary Clinic in an attempt to get proper care, but had to be euthanized due to his condition.
Police said Lopinto knew the poor condition of the dog, yet failed to provide for or see the dog got proper medical attention, causing the dog to suffer.
Lopinto was released with an appearance ticket for Town Court.