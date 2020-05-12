LYONS — Three local residents were arrested Friday, one for allegedly assaulting a Wayne County sheriff’s office deputy.
Shaun E. Baker, 33, was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and obstructing governmental administration and petit larceny. The latter charges are misdemeanors.
Hannah L. Langley, 22, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony, and obstructing governmental administration.
Laquan A. Whitfield, 34, was charged with obstructing governmental administration and petit larceny.
Police said while they were investigating a larceny at a town business, Baker, Whitfield and Langley allegedly were trying to steal items from a nearby vehicle. Police said the trio became confrontational when officers arrived, and Baker is accused of physically assaulting an officer while being taken into custody.
In addition, Langley allegedly tried to get rid of the stolen items as police were trying to secure them, leading to the tampering charge.
Baker was taken to jail for centralized arraignment. Langley and Whitfield were given appearance ticket to Town Court.