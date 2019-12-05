MENTZ — Cayuga County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Wayne County man Tuesday night after a vehicle pursuit and crash.
Ryan M. Bond, 28, of Lyons, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. Those charges are all misdemeanors.
Bond also was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana (violation) and numerous vehicle and traffic violations.
Sheriff Brian Schenck said the incident started about 10 p.m. on Route 38 in the town of Mentz, where two deputies tried to stop Bond’s vehicle. Schenck said Bond did not pull over, increased his speed and shut off his headlights in an attempt to evade capture.
At one point his vehicle went into a ditch on North Main Street in the village of Port Byron, but Bond was able to drive out of the ditch and headed west on Route 31, toward Wayne County. Schenck said due to Bond’s reckless and dangerous driving, deputies ended the pursuit.
However, Schenck said shortly after the chase was called off, Bond failed to make a curve on Route 31 and his vehicle went off the road, overturning. He was taken into custody without further incident.
A female passenger, who was not named, was extricated from the vehicle. She and Bond were taken by ambulance to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.
Bond was arraigned in Throop Town Court and remanded to the Cayuga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to answer the charges Dec. 9 in Mentz Town Court.