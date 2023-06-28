ONTARIO — A Lyons man whose unlicensed marijuana businesses were raided by state officials faces a criminal charge for allegedly trying to interfere with the investigation.
David A. Tulley, 42, was charged Tuesday by the Wayne County sheriff’s office with a misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental administration.
Police said Tulley was arrested while the sheriff’s office was assisting the state Office of Cannabis Management and state Department of Taxation and Finance with an investigation into Tulley’s business in the town of Ontario. Tulley is accused of driving his vehicle through an area closed off by police tape. Police said Tulley entered his business while officers were inside, locked himself in the building with officers, and tried to interfere with their investigation.
According to media reports, Tulley is the owner of the businesses I’m Stuck in Auburn and the Weed Warehouse in Aurelius. They were raided Tuesday, along with Tulley’s business in Wayne County.
State officials posted a sign on the doors in Cayuga County that read, “Illicit cannabis has been seized and this location must immediately cease the sale of unapproved and unauthorized cannabis products.”
Tulley was released on the criminal charge with an appearance ticket for Ontario Town Court.
According to media reports, Tulley may have similar businesses in other parts of Wayne County. The state Office of Cannabis Management did not reply to an email from the Times requesting more information.