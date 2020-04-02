LYONS — A local man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly trying to kill another man with a sword early Tuesday morning.
Joshua K. Alexander, 30, of Jackson Street, was charged by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Alexander was arrested following an alleged incident at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at his home. Police said Alexander cut another man across the neck with a sword.
Police said the victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was in guarded condition as of Wednesday. His name was not released.
Sheriff Barry Virts and Lt. Steve Sklenar, the department’s public information officer, did not respond to an email from the Times seeking more details on the case.
Alexander was taken to the county jail for arraignment.