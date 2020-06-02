GALEN — A Lyons man was killed in a one-vehicle accident late Sunday night.
The Wayne County sheriff’s office said the crash happened about 10:40 p.m. on Route 31 when Gregory Bailey, 19, of Galen lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.
A passenger in the vehicle, David Fischette Jr., 30, of Lyons, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger, Jenna Carnevale, 18, of Clyde, was taken by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. An ambulance took Bailey to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.
The Clyde Fire Department, Eastern Wayne Ambulance, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, and Savannah Fire Department assisted at the scene.