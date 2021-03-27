ROCHESTER — A Lyons man faces several felony charges, including attempted murder, after being arrested Thursday by federal authorities.
Dylan Goodman, 24, was arrested in Binghamton by state police and the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force on a Chemung County Court warrant. He also faces felony charges of robbery, burglary, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.
According to media reports, the charges stem from a Jan. 17 home invasion in Elmira in which city police there found a person with a gunshot wound.
Goodman was arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 81. He was taken to the Broome County Jail and later to the Chemung County Jail.