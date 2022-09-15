LYONS — A local man who purposely hit another car with his vehicle was convicted of a felony and misdemeanor charge following a Wayne County trial.
In a news release, District Attorney Mike Calarco said Tylor J. Felix was found guilty Wednesday of second-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. The latter charge is a misdemeanor.
Calarco, who prosecuted the case, said the charges stem from a March 2021 incident in Galen. Police said Felix tried to drive his vehicle into someone else’s lane of travel, but the other person swerved to avoid a head-on collision. Police said Felix turned around, caught up to the other driver and hit the vehicle, causing damage. Felix then drove away.
A young child was in the other vehicle.
There were no injuries.
Calarco said Felix is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 4.