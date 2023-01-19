LYONS — A local man faces a potentially long prison term after he was convicted of committing a robbery last year.
Wayne County First Assistant District Attorney Christine Callanan said a jury found Terry Lawrence Jr. guilty Jan. 12 of first-degree robbery. The class B felony is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Lawrence, 31, is scheduled to be sentenced March 16 by Judge Daniel Barrett, who presided over the trial.
Callanan, who prosecuted the case, said Lawrence threatened a cashier with a knife at the Kwik Fill in Lyons in April 2022. He got away with about $400 and two cartons of cigarettes, but was arrested by state police several days later.
Barrett remanded Lawrence to the county jail without bail until he is sentenced.