LYONS — A local man who at one time faced a slew of charges will be spending several years in prison.
Christine Callanan, Wayne County first assistant district attorney, said Daniel Snyder pleaded guilty Tuesday — on the day his trial was set to begin — to a felony attempted burglary charge. He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of parole.
Snyder was arrested by the sheriff’s office in August 2020 on charges that included burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy, and criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he was the suspect in the burglary of an Arcadia home a month earlier, which was reported by the homeowners after they returned from a weekend away.
Snyder was accused previously of stealing a vehicle from Mack’s Body Shop in Lyons. Police said Snyder was driving the vehicle when he was arrested in the burglary case, with police adding that they found items from the burglary in the car.