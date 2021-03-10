GALEN — Work has begun on the last of four Wayne County canal bridges being rehabilitated under a $7.1 million project that began in 2019.
The state Department of Transportation announced the bridge carrying Lyons-Marengo Road over the Erie Canal was closed to traffic Monday.
During the work, which the DOT expects to last until late this year, motorists can use the region’s other canal bridges — Route 31 in Lyons or Route 414 in Clyde.
The Lyons-Marengo span is one of four historic Erie Canal bridges in the Wayne County towns of Arcadia, Galen and Palmyra undergoing rehabilitation. The Galloway Road over the Erie Canal in Palmyra has reopened, while the Port Gibson Road bridge, also in Palmyra, is close to completion, said Kevin Rooney, public works superintendent for Wayne County, whose agency is not involved in the bridge work.
Another of the projects, the County House Road bridge over the Erie Canal in Arcadia, likely will be finished this spring, Rooney said.
The Wayne County spans have been identified in several reports as bridges in need of significant repairs. The four, single-lane truss bridges all were built from 1909-14 during the construction of what was originally called the Barge Canal, replacing the Enlarged Erie.
The DOT said repairs on each of the spans include the installation of high-strength galvanized steel to replace the floor systems and new steel truss elements. Concrete abutment repairs and fresh paint also are included in each project.
As a result of the repairs, weight limits on each of the bridges will be increased, allowing all legal load vehicles — including school buses and fire trucks — to cross, which the DOT said will enhance “safety and connectivity throughout the region.”
Unlike some bridge-replacement projects, the length, width and alignment of the structures will not change, the DOT emphasized.
The bridge repairs follow the 2016 opening of the new Canandaigua Road bridge, which involved replacing the existing single-lane truss bridge with a modern-two-way span, and the conversion of the O’Neil Road bridge in Macedon — it had been closed for several years because of structural defects — into a Canal Trail canal crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists. That project was completed in late 2020.
The Division Street bridge crossing the Erie Canal in Palmyra remains closed to automobiles, but serves as a crossing for canal trail users. It is not expected to reopen to vehicular traffic. The DOT said the span’s proximity to the nearby Maple Avenue Bridge, a modern crossing built in the 1980s, makes it an unlikely candidate for repairs or replacement.