LYONS — With power not expected to be restored anytime soon, officials are attempting to help beleaguered residents of the Canalside Mobile Home Park on Old Lyons Road, which has had its power cut off for more than a week because of safety issues involving the park’s electrical distribution system.
On Friday and Saturday, the Lyons Central School District turned its air-conditioned high school gymnasium into a cooling station. The gym was opened from noon to 8 p.m., when those seeking refuge were provided snacks, water and movies, said Lyons School Superintendent Donald Putnam.
Putnam said he and Lyons Town Supervisor Jake Emmel went to each house in the mobile home park to tell them of the cooling station’s availability.
“We have since gone back out and have provided ice to our families in need,” said Putnam on Friday. “We will be going back out tomorrow (Saturday) and do another ice run.”
Putnam said the district is also offering students in the park free lunches through its Literacy Lunchbox program, which travels to spots in the district to provide meals and book reading.
Officials project that power will be restored by July 30. A crew at the aging mobile home park has been digging trenches where new electrical lines will be buried.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said town and county agencies are doing what they can to assist affected residents, but they are working with significant limitations. Wayne County Public Health Director Diane Devlin agreed that options are limited.
“Unfortunately, Public Health does not deal with the housing and daily living needs,” said Devlin. “They are addressed by Social Services. We are able to provide health education and refer to different resources, but we do not have any specific resource from the health department to provide for this situation.”
House said “Jake (Emmel) is working very hard to get some relief for these folks. The problem has been the ability to provide services, because it’s not a disaster. It’s an issue regarding a landlord has has failed to take care of his responsibilities.”
He said the county’s Department of Social Services has an emergency housing program, but that residents will need to go through intake, meaning they need to meet a number of criteria to be served.
Shelly Bentley, the interim director of social services, did not return a message left with her office seeking comment.
The county does not have a warehouse full of generators that it could bring to the site, said House.
However, House said the situation has led him to think the county needs response teams available for situations that are outside the typical emergencies, such as severe weather.
Devlin said agency nurses visited the mobile park Thursday to provide “excessive heat education.”
She said the state Department of Health’s environmental unit was also there and also distributed information on power restoration, alternative housing and information on excessive heat, carbon monoxide and cooling centers in the county.
When asked if the agency has concerns about whether the mobile home park houses are habitable without fans and air conditioners in summer heat, Devlin responded that “many of the residents had generators running and many stated to the Public Health nurses that they would not leave their homes. There has been a few that have left for other housing options during this time. Where, I do not know. There is running water in each of the trailers due to being on a municipal water source.”
Lyons Code Enforcement Officer Dick Bogan said he asked New York State Electric & Gas to cut off power to the trailer park for the safety of residents. He said calls were received at NYSEG and his office reporting power surges and brownouts.
He said the town and the park owners have been in court many times since 2017 concerning “deficiencies and safety issues” with the park’s electrical distribution system.
There are about 30 homes in the park. Most are so old that they cannot be moved another park, said residents.
