LYONS — A familiar face is returning to the Lyons Central School District as its next superintendent.
Matt Barr, who served as a principal and teacher during his 17 years at Lyons, was appointed by the Board of Education Tuesday night.
Barr, who will be paid $150,000, starts in Lyons on Sept. 27 and succeeds Donald Putnam, who has accepted a superintendent’s job at the Franklinville Central School District in Cattaraugus County.
Barr left Lyons in June 2018 to become principal for Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Technical and Career Center in Flint.
“I am excited about returning to a caring and passionate community,” said Barr on Wednesday. “In my time in the district, I felt a sense of pride in the work that we did to provide a quality education for our students, and I look forward to continuing that work.”
Barr served as a principal and assistant principal at Lyons, as well as teacher on special assignment and as a social studies teacher. He also served as girls volleyball coach.
Barr said his time at BOCES has served him well as he assumes his new position.
“Working with so many great leaders and staff members at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES over the past few years has been an opportunity that I will cherish,” he said. “The Career and Technical Education Centers provide students with the skills they need as they transition to the workforce or college settings, and that has been an invaluable experience to watch unfold year after year. On top of that, the work that the staff and administrators do for our students in the region is remarkable. Working in that capacity has broadened my knowledge, which will help contribute to my new position in a number of ways.”
He said his time at Lyons was a factor in his interest in the superintendent position.
“Lyons is a special place that is supportive of the school district,” he said. “Familiarity with the staff, students, and community helped me as I considered returning to the district. I am confident that we can collaborate to continue moving the organization forward. I am excited to get started and continue the excellent work that is already being done in Lyons. It will be great to reconnect with the various stakeholder groups as I transition to this new role and support our students in the pursuit of their personal and educational futures.”
Board of Education President Martha Bailey said the board is pleased to have Barr back in the district.
“We are very excited to congratulate Dr. Barr and welcome him back to the Lyons Central School District on behalf of the Lyons board,” she said.
She did not disclose how many applicants the district received. A search led by Vicky Ramos, superintendent of Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES was authorized by the Board of Education on Aug. 24.
“As the board supported a confidential search process, information including specifics regarding the application process will remain confidential,” she said.
“Dr. Barr’s experience and familiarity, along with his commitment to the community, all supported the board’s decision to appoint Dr. Barr in this role,” Bailey said. “In addition, through the superintendent search process, the community was asked to submit their feedback through a search survey. The feedback was clear that the school community was also interested in an instructional leader who could foster strong relationships while creating opportunities for students to achieve excellence, which aligns with the decision to appoint Dr. Barr.”
Bailey added that the “Board of Education is confident that Dr. Barr’s experience and connection with the district will support the district’s mission and success of our students. We are excited to welcome him back to the Lyons community.”