LYONS — In the spring, Lyons Community Food Pantry and Thrift Shop volunteers made squares for a quilt, with the hopes that the quilt could somehow draw attention to the food needs of the Lyons community.
In particular, the hope was to highlight the Community Christmas Food Basket Project.
Last year, 205 meals were distributed in Christmas food baskets, compared to about 140 in 2019. It’s estimated the number will be about 200 again. The baskets typically include ingredients to make a full Christmas dinner, but contents depend on monetary contributions from the community.
A decision has been made that anyone who makes a monetary contribution to the Community Christmas Food Basket program prior to Thanksgiving (when the Christmas Basket shopping begins) will be entered in a drawing for the finished quilt. Checks should be made payable to First Presbyterian Church of Lyons, with the memo Christmas Baskets, and mailed to the church at 11 Queen St., Lyons, NY 14489. People can contribute via PayPal by clicking on the “Donate” button at www.lyonspresbyterianny.org. If donating via PayPal, make sure to make note that you want your contribution to go to “Christmas Baskets.”
All proceeds from sales at the thrift shop go to the food pantry. Both missions are in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons — although, since Covid-19, different entrances are used for each.
New volunteers are always welcome at the thrift shop and food pantry.
Raising enough funds to generously stock the Christmas food baskets will put smiles on the faces of those receiving the baskets, as well as the many food pantry and thrift shop volunteers who contributed to the quilt.
Call (315) 946-4723 with questions regarding the food pantry, thrift shop, or Community Christmas Food Basket Project. When leaving a message, be sure to speak clearly when leaving your name and number.