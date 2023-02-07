LYONS — This Wayne County town is seeking state Department of Environmental Conservation approval for more time to meet discharge limits for its wastewater treatment plant.
Before the Region 8 DEC office in Avon considers the request, it is accepting written comments through March 3.
The DEC has approved a draft permit and made a tentative determination to approve a modification for its State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. The permit authorizes a monthly average discharge of 0.75 million gallons per day into the Clyde River and Barge Canal channel. The proposed modification would update the schedule of compliance for the installation of disinfection treatment units to comply with new seasonal fecal coliform and total residual chlorine disinfection limits.
The town is requesting an extension of one year — from May 1, 2023, to May 1, 2024 — for the delivery of approvable engineering plans, specifications and construction schedule due to covid-related delays in grant funding and engineering plan delays due to consideration of project alternatives.
The system being proposed for installation is an UV disinfection system. If that equipment is installed, permit requirements to total residual chlorine limits will not apply.
Requests for a legislative hearing, or to comment on the project itself, must be submitted in writing to Scott Feindel at DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, by March 3. Feindel also can be reached at 585-226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.