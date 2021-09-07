LYONS — The Lyons Central School District is looking for a new superintendent.
Donald Putnam, who has led Lyons since July 2016, is taking a job as superintendent of the Franklinville Central School District in Cattaraugus County.
The Franklinville Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Putnam to the position on Aug. 19, according to the district. His resignation from Lyons is effective Nov. 21, although Franklinville said he will start there on Nov. 15.
Franklinville has about 670 students, while Lyons has about 900, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Putnam was selected following a three-month search by the board and will be paid $164,500 under a four-year contract, the district said.
“I have been very proud to serve as the superintendent of Lyons for the last five years,” Putnam said. “Working with the board of education, staff and students has been very rewarding in helping Lyons reach its fullest potential.”
Putnam said his wife has family in the Franklinville area and that “we are excited to return to the region.”
Before going to Lyons, Putnam was the pre-K to 12 principal in the Friendship School District in Allegany County. Franklinville and Friendship are a little less than 30 miles apart.
Lyons Board of Education President Martha Bailey praised Putnam’s tenure.
“During his time with the Lyons Central School District, Mr. Putnam was an instructional leader,” she said. “He empowered the Lyons district to engage and personalize growth opportunities for all students. He was committed to our students, instructional initiatives, and the school community. ... We wish Mr. Putnam all the best and good luck with his next school.”
Bob Ohmann, who joined the school board in July, said Putnam was an effective superintendent.
“We’re going to miss Don. He was a good superintendent,” Ohmann said. “He cared.”
At its Aug. 24 meeting, the school board appointed Vicky Ramos, superintendent of the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, to lead the search for Putnam’s replacement.
Bailey said the board hopes to choose a successor by early fall.
As part of the search, the board of education is offering residents a chance to participate in an online confidential survey to provide input on what they want in their next superintendent. The survey, at wflboces.org/lyons, is open until Sept. 9.
“Everyone’s feedback is essential,” Bailey said.
Any questions on the superintendent search should be directed to Ramos at (315) 332-7284.