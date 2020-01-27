LYONS — With its $9.96 million capital project — approved by voters in 2015 — complete, the Lyons Central School District is looking ahead to further improvements.
The district is inviting residents to attend the first meeting of the Community Long Range Planning Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Lyons Elementary School, 98 William St.
Superintendent Don Putnam posted a video on Twitter explaining the committee’s charge.
“I don’t know the future of Lyons; you don’t know the future of Lyons,” he said. “We need to come together to start mapping out what our facilities are going to look like for the next five years, 10 years, 15 years down he road. We need your input. We don’t have a plan yet, but we need to have a conversation forum to start talking and start planning about Lyons’ future.”
There are suggestions the committee may look at building a new elementary school. The current facility, which is nearly 100 years old, is the former Lyons Union School, said Scott Bailey, a resident and Lyons history enthusiast. A centennial celebration of the building is in the works, he noted.
In an email Friday, Putnam did not touch on whether a new elementary school might be considered as part of the committee’s charge, although a member of the Board of Education, Howard Albrecht Jr., apparently broached the subject at the board’s last meeting, according to Bailey. Albrecht could not be reached for comment on Friday.
“We have recently completed all phases of our last capital project that was approved by our community on Jan. 13, 2015,” Putnam wrote. “We are in the beginning stages of planning our next capital improvement project and are at the stage of holding our first Community Long Range Facilities Planning Forum. This forum is an opportunity for our community to share ideas and provide input in regards to our next capital improvement project.”
He said Lyons “has a relatively high building aid ratio of 98 percent, and it is my duty to ensure that we utilize our state aid effectively to provide our community, students and staff the best and most effective facilities within our means. I am excited to begin this endeavor and look forward to planning for the future with our community.”
For more information about the committee, residents are urged to call Putnam at (315) 946-2200 or email him at dputnam@lyonscsd.org.