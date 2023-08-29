LYONS — Residents in the Lyons Central School District are voting Wednesday on an ambitious and, in some circles, controversial $55 million capital project.
The vote takes place from noon to 8:30 p.m. in the elementary school at 98 William St.
District officials say the project will be paid for with $6.3 million from district reserves and fund balance. However, a majority of it will come from state building aid, which the district said will reimburse Lyons for up to 98% of capital costs. Superintendent Matt Barr said that means there will be no additional tax impact.
“This proposal offers us an opportunity to advance Lyons forward, nurturing our united belief in a stronger and more promising future,” Barr said Monday.
The district’s two school buildings will undergo renovations if voters approve the proposition.
At the elementary school, the project calls for improvements at the auditorium; adding energy-efficient LED lighting, corridor and classroom renovations; new gym floors and backboards; kitchen upgrades; HVAC upgrades; a new roof; and security measures that include internal door access controls and cameras. The plan also includes additional pre-K classrooms, larger special education space, bathroom renovations, and playground improvements.
Barr said the additional pre-K space will allow the district to accept all eligible students.
At the high school, similar building upgrades are planned.
One of the biggest changes is reconfiguration of classroom space to accommodate fifth-graders moving over from the elementary building.
One of the most striking changes to the high school under the capital project plan is the addition of an enclosed, elevated walkway over Manhattan Street that would connect a new educational wing to the nearby Community Center, which is now district property.
Ahead of the vote, the district announced the “Restore the Roar” initiative, which it said in a press release issued Friday marked “the dawn of an exciting new era.”
“Under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Matthew Barr, the past year has witnessed multiple stakeholder meetings, where parents, students, and staff members worked together to develop a forward-looking strategic plan,” the district said. “The plan provides a blueprint for the district’s future and is designed to pave the way for cutting-edge educational practices and improved student outcomes. Already, the district is seeing meaningful progress. A recent accomplishment was the graduating senior class earned the district’s highest graduation rate in 20 years.”
While the district cites the need for improved facilities, some residents are skeptical.
Jack Bailey is opposed to the project, characterizing the high school improvements as, in essence, creating a new high school.
“The voters of the Lyons Central School District can do something about their taxes on Aug. 30 by voting no on the $55 million bond issue on the ballot,” he said. “The central project and the most expensive is a multimillion-dollar new high school. My best guess is that the new high school will cost $20 million to $30 million. I say ‘guess’ because district officials will not reveal to voters any cost estimates on the new high school or any of the other four projects bundled with the high school in the $55 million. Superintendent Barr has said that they will reveal costs after an approved vote when the projects go out for bid. In other words, trust us. We’ll let you know the costs after the vote.
“So, voters are to buy a pig in a poke (and) vote by blind faith?”
Bailey noted declining long-term enrollment numbers at the high school, citing state Education Department figures that indicate there were 370 students in 1998 in the high school and that 2021 numbers show enrollment dropping to 243.
“In 2023, 45 students graduated,” he said. “Why waste taxpayer dollars on an unnecessary and expensive new high school with a declining enrollment and population in Lyons?”
Barr has said that district enrollment overall is on the upswing, citing modest increases from 2013-23 at a time when most districts have seen K-12 populations declining.
Another capital project opponent is Andrew DeWolf, who has been questioning the plan on the OneLyons Facebook page. He has also filed Freedom of Information Law requests for more details on the project.
“Lyons School District voters have misplaced confidence in their superintendent and school board,” he said.
DeWolf said documents he has received under FOIL “reveal that the school board apparently did not exercise due diligence on this $55 million proposal by properly reviewing all the costs and details of the projects contained therein. New York State faces a cautiously estimated $36 billion deficit over the next three years per the State Comptroller. The deficit will likely impact state aid to schools and cuts are anticipated. Property taxpayers will pay to make up for these cuts and projected new building costs.”
Barr noted the state has never reneged on building aid, and he also maintains that while other Wayne County districts are improving their facilities, Lyons has not.