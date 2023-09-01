LYONS — Voters in the Lyons Central School district passed a $55 million capital project by an overwhelming margin Wednesday.
The vote was 522-212.
Superintendent Dr. Matt Barr was pleased with the results.
“The impact of this project extends far beyond our school walls,” he said Thursday morning. “A thriving district will serve as a source of pride for our students and the entire community. These improvements will have a positive effect on the Lyons community for generations to come.”
District officials say the project will be paid for with $6.3 million from district reserves and fund balance. However, a majority of it will come from state building aid, which the district said will reimburse Lyons for up to 98% of capital costs, meaning no additional tax impact.
The district’s two school buildings will undergo renovations, and some athletic facilities upgrades are included as well.
The capital project plan includes the addition of an enclosed, elevated walkway over Manhattan Street, connecting a new educational wing at the high school to the nearby Community Center.
Also part of the project is the reconfiguration of classroom space to accommodate fifth-graders moving over from the elementary building. At the elementary, additional Head Start space will be created to accommodate all district children.
The district said that with approval obtained, the capital project team will begin the bidding, renovation and construction phases.