ARCADIA — A motorcycle accident Monday afternoon left a Lyons woman dead and her husband with severe injuries.
According to the Wayne County sheriff’s office, Albert Webber, 66, was driving his motorcycle on Sutton Road just before 4 p.m. when he crested a hill and came upon a vehicle driven by Gary Rothfuss, 68, of Sutton Road. Police said Rothfuss was backing a trailer into his driveway and Webber lost control of his motorcycle while trying to avoid a collision. The motorcycle hit a rock embankment on the side of the road.
Edith Webber, 57, who was on the back of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene. Albert Webber was taken by Finger Lakes Ambulance to a landing zone, and flown by a Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was listed in guarded condition Tuesday afternoon.
Rothfuss was not hurt.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Lyons Ambulance and the Marbletown and Newark fire departments assisted at the scene.