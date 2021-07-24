LYONS — The local woman who police said caused a head-on crash last month that injured a Newark man faces felony charges.
Cassie J. Conolly, 38, was charged Thursday by state police with felony counts of aggravated vehicular assault and assault. She also was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, meaning her blood-alcohol content was 0.18% or higher.
The charges stem from a June 24 crash on Route 31 in Lyons. Police said Conolly was driving recklessly and passing a vehicle towing a trailer when she crashed into a vehicle driven by Andrew Cahill, 58, of Newark.
Cahill and Conolly were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The events leading to the crash started earlier, at the Newark Walmart, village Police Chief Mark Thoms sai. Officers responded to the report of a woman, later identified as Conolly, driving erratically in the area. Thoms said one of his officers gave two people Conolly stranded at Walmart a ride to a Lyons motel. The officer, while returning to Newark, saw Conolly coming from the other direction at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles just before the crash.
Thoms said his officer did not chase Conolly.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for state police Troop E, said a trooper was on the scene about a minute after the crash.