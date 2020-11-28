LYONS — The investigation into an accident on Broad Street Wednesday night that claimed the life of a pedestrian is ongoing.
The Wayne County sheriff’s office responded to the area of Broad and Church streets for the report of a person being hit by a vehicle. Deputies found a woman who had been hit while walking in the roadway on Broad Street.
Kristina D. Alderman, 36, whom deputies said lived on Broad Street, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details have been released. The sheriff’s office’s crash team is investigating.
Lyons Town Ambulance and the Lyons Fire Department also responded to the scene.