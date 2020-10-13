LYONS — State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, announced last week that construction awards have been approved for three Wayne County libraries. The projects the awards will fund will provide more comfortable facilities for library patrons.
The awards are as follows:
• Palmyra Community Library — $11,471 to replace the library’s roof on the historic Garlock Building.
• Walworth-Seely Public Library — $264,108 to expand the existing 3,019-square-foot library by 1,900 square feet to add additional community spaces, staff areas and storage.
• Wolcott Public Library — $3,306 to replace fixtures with high-efficiency LED lamps and ballasts.
The funding is supported by a $34 million capital fund appropriation in the 2019-20 state budget.
“This is an excellent use of taxpayer dollars, which are coming back to support a vital community service,” Manktelow said in a news release. “It is critical we maintain and improve our libraries because so many people use them for so many things. I am proud to support this important program in the New York state budget.”