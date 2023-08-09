NEWARK — The Arc Wayne, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing vital programs, services, and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reported that its annual golf tournament June 26 at Wayne Hills Country Club in Lyons was a great success.
A full field of golfers and a sold-out event helped raise over $40,000 for The Arc Wayne Foundation.
The much-anticipated tournament drew participants and supporters from all walks of life for a day of fun, camaraderie, and raising essential funds to further The Arc Wayne’s mission.
“We are overjoyed with the overwhelming success of this year’s golf tournament,” said Dave Johnson, Foundation Director of The Arc of Wayne Foundation. “The unwavering support from our golfers, volunteers, sponsors, and committee members has been truly heartening. Together, we have significantly impacted the lives of those we serve, ensuring they receive the quality care and opportunities they deserve.”
Among the event’s highlights were the Yeti Cooler Raffle and a Putting Contest, which added excitement to the tournament. Judy Abbott was the winner of the prize-filled Yeti cooler, donated by Sean Dobbins of Dobbins Drugs Inc. Mike Majors showcased exceptional putting skills to emerge as the champion of the Putting Contest.
The day’s main event, the golf tournament itself, showcased remarkable talent and sportsmanship. This year’s winning team was made up of Jim Decola, Brian Manktelow, Billy Weston, and Jeff Panek.
The Arc Wayne extends sincere gratitude to all participants, volunteers, sponsors, and committee members who contributed to the event’s success. Their unwavering dedication and support have impacted the lives of those the organization serves, providing individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to thrive in their communities.
This year’s sponsors (in order of support, over $1,000) were Lyons National Bank, Ely & Leene-Mead Maloy Agency, Alera Group, Jrlon, Dobbins Drugs, Reliant Community Federal Credit Union, Wayne Cooperative Insurance Company, The Bonadio Group, Lisk Morris Foundation, Wegmans, and Dryden Mutual Insurance.
The funds from the tournament are vital in enhancing and expanding The Arc Wayne’s services and programs. They will ensure that individuals with disabilities and their families receive the necessary support consistently.
The Arc of Wayne Foundation supervises all the proceeds from fundraising events and donations, which are then allocated through its annual grant-giving process. In June, the Foundation Board of Directors granted over $52,000 to support programs and individuals. Over the past ten years, the agency has awarded more than $325,000 to these programs.
For more information about The Arc Wayne and their ongoing initiatives, visit www.arcwayne.org.