LYONS — As part of the Wayne County Bicentennial Founders Day celebration April 11, a special one-day-only pictorial postal cancellation will be available to the public. The cancellation is part of the U.S. Postal Service’s ongoing program to recognize significant events in local communities across the country
A “Bicentennial Day Station” will be operated by members of the Finger Lakes Stamp Club at the Lyons Post Office, 1 Pearl St., from 8:30-11:45 a.m. and at the Lyons Community Center from 1:30-3 p.m. during the public program regarding the county’s Bicentennial. Three cachet designs will be available: a vintage black-and-white drawing of the Wayne County Courthouse; an 1874 map of the county; and the Wayne County flag and emblem.
In stamp-collecting parlance, cachet refers to a design or inscription added as a decoration to an envelope, a piece of postal stationery, or a postal card.
Any outgoing mail on April 11 can carry the special postmark at no extra charge. Any letter brought to the Bicentennial Day Station can receive the postmark and will carry to its destination a reminder of Wayne County’s historic achievement.
Souvenir cachets (stamped and canceled envelopes) commemorating Wayne County’s Bicentennial will be on sale at both locations. The cachets, in protective polypropylene sleeves, are $2 each or three for $5. The Finger Lakes Stamp Club will have several philatelic (study and collection of postage stamps) items on display at the station. They will have a large number of canceled U.S. stamps free for the taking by youngsters or by their parents who are interested in beginning a stamp collection. Information about the basics of stamp collecting also will be available.
This commemorative postmark will be available to collectors within 30 days following the April 11 event by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Postmaster, 1 Pearl St., Lyons, NY 14489.