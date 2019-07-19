LYONS — Residents of Canalside Mobile Home Park, which had its power cut off a week ago because safety issues involving the park’s electrical distribution system, are being offered a chance to cool off today and Saturday at Lyons High School, 10 Clyde Road.
Superintendent Donald Putnam said the cooling station in the high school’s gym is open today and tomorrow from noon to 8 p.m.
“We have snacks, water and movies available for any families that need it,” he said.
Putnam said he and town Supervisor Jake Emmel went to each house at the mobile home park to tell them of the cooling station’s availability.
“We have since gone back out and have provided ice to our families in need,” said Putnam on Friday. “We will be going back out tomorrow and do another ice run.”
